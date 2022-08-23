Charles "Chuck" Johnson

Charles ‘Chuck' Edward Johnson

January 28, 1969 - August 18, 2022

Charles ‘Chuck' Edward Johnson, 53, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Aug. 18, 2022, at UNMC Medical Center in Omaha.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Stromsburg with the Rev. Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at the church. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery.

Chuck was born Jan. 28, 1969, to Rodney Lyle and Sharon Mae (Willits) Johnson in Central City. He attended school in Polk. He grew up attending the Methodist Church in Polk.

Following high school Chuck worked at a variety of places including a fertilizer plant by Clarks, Strobel Industries, Sidedumper in Columbus, the ethanol plant in Columbus and he drove truck for JM Trucking. Over the years he lived in various locations including Clarks, Duncan and then rural Columbus.

Chuck was united in marriage to Amy Dush. To this union one daughter was born.

Chuck enjoyed attending Comstock every year, camping, riding the river on 4-wheelers and hanging out with friends.

Survivors include his mother, Sharon Johnson of Polk; three grandchildren, Bryson, Kason and Charlee; sister, Jodi Zebert (fiancé John Brezina) of Grand Island; one niece, Megan Brezina and nephew, Tyler Zebert; other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rod Johnson; and one daughter, Courtney Johnson.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromburg and Osceola has been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneral.com