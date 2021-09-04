Charles "Donnie" Schnelle Sep 4, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles “Donnie” SchnelleJanuary 11, 1951 - September 1, 2021 Tags Charles "donnie" Schnelle Watch Now: Related Video Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo Belgium creates rubbish highway for flood debris AP Belgium creates rubbish highway for flood debris French start-up wants to take zero-emissions electric aircraft mainstream AP French start-up wants to take zero-emissions electric aircraft mainstream Mayday call over migrant rescue in Mediterranean AP Mayday call over migrant rescue in Mediterranean Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story