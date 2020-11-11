Charles Elliott

Charles (Chuck) Oscar Elliott

January 20, 1924 – November 1, 2020

Charles (Chuck) Oscar Elliott, 96, was born Jan. 20, 1924, in Dallas County, Iowa, to Fred and Anna (Kirkman) Elliott, and peacefully entered eternal life on Nov. 1, 2020, in Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Federated Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. There will be no visitation prior to the service. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Chuck graduated from Washington Township High School in Minburn, Iowa, in 1941. After graduation, he worked for Ogden Motor Co. as a mechanic and also farmed with his father. During WWII, on April 13, 1945, he entered the United States Marine Corps. Home on leave, Chuck was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Boren in Perry, Iowa, on July 5, 1945. After 73 years of loving marriage, Phyllis went ahead of him to heaven August 2018.