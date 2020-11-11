Charles Elliott

Charles (Chuck) Oscar Elliott
January 20, 1924 – November 1, 2020
Charles (Chuck) Oscar Elliott, 96, was born Jan. 20, 1924, in Dallas County, Iowa, to Fred and Anna (Kirkman) Elliott, and peacefully entered eternal life on Nov. 1, 2020, in Columbus Community Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Federated Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. There will be no visitation prior to the service. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Chuck graduated from Washington Township High School in Minburn, Iowa, in 1941. After graduation, he worked for Ogden Motor Co. as a mechanic and also farmed with his father. During WWII, on April 13, 1945, he entered the United States Marine Corps. Home on leave, Chuck was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Boren in Perry, Iowa, on July 5, 1945. After 73 years of loving marriage, Phyllis went ahead of him to heaven August 2018.
During his military service, he was stationed in Yermo, California, living on a base in Barstow, California. Chuck was honorably discharged on Aug. 15, 1946, but the family remained in California until 1948, when they moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where Chuck began his career with Ford Motor Company dealerships as a mechanic and parts man. In 1960, the family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where Chuck began a long career working for Rogers Ford Motor Company and succeeding owners as parts manager. As a dedicated and valued employee, his exemplary efforts earned many trips overseas. He retired in 1990, but continued to work part time for the next 10 years.
Chuck was a faithful member of Federated Church, where he served as an elder and usher. He was a member of the Noon Lyons Club and the American Legion. It gave him great joy to be involved in his family's activities and celebrations. He was a great family man and will be deeply missed this side of Heaven.
Chuck enjoyed traveling, bowling, card playing, fishing, baseball, Husker football and working on cars. Chuck and Phyllis played in several bridge marathons and made many friends. Over the years, he was the “go-to-guy” for car troubles, even if the car was a Model A (his first car) or Model T. He had a lot of fun helping his grandsons restore old cars. He made special memories on fishing trips to Minnesota with his son, Lowell, and enjoyed their perpetual game of dominos. After he retired, he enjoyed annual Christmas shopping trips with his daughter, Connie. Sunday lunch after church was a valued family tradition. He was known for his happy disposition and big smile.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Connie (Jim) Hellbusch of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Lowell (Maria) Elliott of Springfield, Nebraska; grandchildren, Sarah (Brock) Hellbusch McGee of Lincoln, Nebraska; Ben (Abbi) Hellbusch of Columbus, Nebraska; David (Lisa) Hellbusch of Columbus, Nebraska; Angela Ellis of Springfield, Nebraska; Annie Elliott of New York City, New York; Alaina (John) Roche of Tekamah, Nebraska; and Chuck Elliott of Springfield, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Celeste Hellbusch; Jackson, Samuel, Miles Hellbusch; Noah and Emery Hellbusch; Anelisa, Alexis, Lucas Buller and Cecilia Margo, Gabriella, Isabella, and Ryan Roche and Leo Saleep; as we; as well as sister Mildred “Milly” Elliott of Montrose, Colorado.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anna Elliott; wife, Phyllis Elliott; and infant brother, Gilbert Elliott.
Memorials may be directed to the Federated Church or the Columbus Hospital Foundation.
