Charles Fleeman

February 28, 1950 - September 15, 2022

Charles Fleeman, 72, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Charles Eugene Fleeman was born Feb. 28, 1950, to O.B. and Evelyn (Anderson) Fleeman in Central City. He grew up in Clarks and graduated high school in 1968. He served in the United States Marines during Vietnam from June 1968 to December 1969. After his discharge, he was active in the Army National Guard. On Oct. 11, 1970, Charles married Cheryl Blahak in Columbus. He worked for many years at Tyson Foods in Madison. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Charles is survived by his wife, Cheryl Fleeman of Columbus; daughter, Shelly (Scott) Hammons of Columbus; son, Chuck Fleeman of Columbus; son, Bill (Ammie) Fleeman of Columbus; brother, Tom (Sharon) Fleeman of Wagner, Oklahoma; brother, Ken (Rosie) Fleeman of Columbus; sister, Jeanice (Darrell) Steinke of Central City; sister, Linda (Kirt) Augustin of Osceola; sister, Joanie Schwensen of Charlotte, Michigan; sister, Kathy Kobza of Polk; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue Fleeman of Fremont; sister-in-law, Sylvia Blahak of Fontana, California; sister-in-law, DeEtte (Gary) Krumland of Columbus; brother-in-law, Bob Blahak of Columbus; and brother-in-law, Steve Blahak of Columbus.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, O.B. and Evelyn Fleeman; in-laws, Harry and Frances Blahak; brother, Curt Fleeman; sister, Lorrie Harvey; and brothers-in-law, Larry Blahak and Dana Augustine.

