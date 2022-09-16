Charles Fleeman Sep 16, 2022 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles FleemanFebruary 28, 1950 – September 15, 2022 Tags Charles Fleeman Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video “The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology Mankind may have begun capturing livestock thousands of years earlier than thought Mankind may have begun capturing livestock thousands of years earlier than thought TikTok’s parent company still won't commit to cutting off all data flow to China TikTok’s parent company still won't commit to cutting off all data flow to China France wildfire: Hundreds evacuated, firefighters battle to contain blaze France wildfire: Hundreds evacuated, firefighters battle to contain blaze