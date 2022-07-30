Charles J. Kaczor Jul 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles John KaczorDecember 6, 1960 - July 23, 2022 Tags Charles J. Kaczor Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies Michigan woman had bullet lodged in head for nearly a week: 'I have no recollection' Michigan woman had bullet lodged in head for nearly a week: 'I have no recollection' Oregon wildfire suspect tied to tree by citizens who caught him, sheriff says Oregon wildfire suspect tied to tree by citizens who caught him, sheriff says Life in the Red Podcast: What we learned in Indy; reaction to Caffey news; depth chart talk Life in the Red Podcast: What we learned in Indy; reaction to Caffey news; depth chart talk