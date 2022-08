Charles J. Kaczor

Charles John Kaczor

December 6, 1960 - July 24, 2022

Charles was born on Dec. 6, 1960, to Martin Paul and Elsie Josephine (Czapla) Kaczor and passed away on July 24, 2022, at his home in Seward, Nebraska.

Visitation at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, Nebraska, on Aug. 4 from noon – 2 p.m. and graveside prayers and inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery (Pilzno) in Osceola, Nebraska, on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

Charles is survived by his brother, Michael Kaczor of Columbus; sister, Ellen Kaczor of Lincoln; nieces; and great-nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ann Kaczor.

Full Obituary at Zabkafuneralhome.com.