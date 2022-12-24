Charles Jasper

September 18, 1953 - December 21, 2022

Charles Jasper, 69, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is Tuesday 4-7 p.m. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service Tuesday evening at the church. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Charlie was born Sept. 18, 1953, in Columbus to John and Claudia (Placzek) Jasper. He grew up in Columbus and received his education at Columbus High School. Following his retirement from Union Pacific Railroad where he worked for 41 years, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved his traveling adventures, playing cards with Karen, family and friends. He enjoyed his regular coffee meetings with friends to solve problems of the world. Golfing, fishing and hunting brought him joy and happiness. I am sure he has already found the perfect golf course in heaven.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Karen; son, Eric; son, Brandon (Kristin); step-daughter, Jennifer (Crystal); grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Savanna and Lilly; brother, Jim (Terri); sister, Joyce Heins; brother, Patrick (Jinny); sister, Jennifer Hollmann; brother, Randy (Geri); and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Deanna Jasper; parents, John and Claudia Jasper; brother, Greg Jasper; and beloved dog, Teddy.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to the Eagles Club Dance Floor Project or the Columbus Food Pantry.