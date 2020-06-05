Charles Micek

Charles 'Chuck' Micek

January 12, 1939-June 3, 2020

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Leo Seiker and Rev. John Rooney officiating. Due to current COVID-19 health mandates, practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet among attendees, family, staff, and clergy. The Memorial Mass will be broadcast locally on 101.7 FM radio once the church has reached mandated capacity. When the procession has reached the cemetery, you are asked to maintain the six feet social distancing. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, followed by a 3 p.m. rosary at the church. Cemetery escort provided by the Nebraska Patriot Guard. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery with Military Rites by Shelby Legion Post #296. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.