Charles Micek

Charles 'Chuck' Micek
January 12, 1939-June 3, 2020
Charles 'Chuck' Micek, 81, of Shelby, passed away June 3, 2020, at his home in Shelby.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Leo Seiker and Rev. John Rooney officiating. Due to current COVID-19 health mandates, practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet among attendees, family, staff, and clergy. The Memorial Mass will be broadcast locally on 101.7 FM radio once the church has reached mandated capacity. When the procession has reached the cemetery, you are asked to maintain the six feet social distancing. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, followed by a 3 p.m. rosary at the church. Cemetery escort provided by the Nebraska Patriot Guard. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery with Military Rites by Shelby Legion Post #296. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Charles was born Jan. 12, 1939, to Karl and Kathryn (Berney) Micek in Cedar Rapids. He attended St. Bonaventure School in Columbus. He served in the United States Navy from Sept. 16, 1956 to Dec.10, 1959, when he was honorably discharged.
On Nov. 5, 1960, he was united in marriage to Joyce A. Scow at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. To this union five children were born.
Chuck worked as assistant manager of Woolworth Dime Store in Columbus and Lewiston, Montana. In 1961 he began driving truck, hauling for M & S Transfer, Butterfield, Behlens and Augustin Brothers Feedlot. For a short time he raised hogs with his father-in-law. Charles then began his 42-year long career with Mid-America Research Chemical where he served as Sales Representative, Division Manager, Marketing Director, Vice President, President and currently Executive Senior Advisor.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby where he served as acolyte, past board member, Stewardship Committee, Faith Enrichment group, past DDP committee, and Crossing the Threshold committee. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Shelby/Osceola Council #5383, was a past Grand Knight and current board member. He held membership with Fourth Degree Assembly #0605 of Columbus where he was past Faithful Navigator and currently serving as Faithful Admiral. He was past Exalted Ruler and treasurer of the Elks Lodge #1195 of Columbus, and a member of the Columbus American Legion Post. In 2002 he became involved in Cursillo, serving as secretariat, Ultreya representative, School for Leaders, Rollo Team and Palanca team. Chuck had also been a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 42 years.
He enjoyed photography, golf, hunting, and in his younger years he drove stock cars. He was very much a people person.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Shelby; children: Rick (Jodi) Micek of Utica, Linda (Randy) Perry of Shelby, Chick (Casey) Micek of Osceola, Tracy (Staci) Micek of Monroe and Darci Micek of Lincoln; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Bea (Richard) Pensick of Columbus; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Glatter and Kay Scow; one brother-in-law, Bob Scow.
