 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Scheuneman

  • 0

Charles Scheuneman

Age 84

Charles Scheuneman, 84, of Columbus, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler and continue on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.

www.revbluejeans.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News