Charles Scheuneman

Age 84

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler and continue on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery.