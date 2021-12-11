Charles Scheuneman
Age 84
Charles Scheuneman, 84, of Columbus, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler and continue on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.