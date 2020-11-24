Charles Speice

Charles "Chuck" Boardman Speice

May 21, 1935 - November 17, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Boardman Speice completed his assignment on Earth and left on Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in North Platte, Nebraska, on May 21, 1935, to Boardman and Margaret Speice.

He enjoyed his family, geology, reading, the outdoors and sports. After graduating from high school in Columbus, Nebraska, he ventured to Rapid City, attending South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He earned a BS in Geological Engineering in 1957. While at the School of Mines, he lettered in football, wrestling, track, basketball and participated in the ROTC program. He continued his Army service until 1969 with an honorable discharge as Captain of Artillery.

After graduating, he worked for Shell Oil Company until retirement. He and his family frequently moved until 1968 and then settled in New Orleans, Louisiana. He worked various positions within Shell; his most memorable experience was the presentation of a technical data paper to PEMEX Mexico International Oil Company. The notable project was the Mississippi Canyon 194-195 “Cognac.” The project continued from mid-1970's until he retired in the early 1990's after the initial 61 wells were drilled.