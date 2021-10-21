Cheryl Jones

Cheryl Ann Jones

Age 71

Cheryl Ann (Kummer) Jones, 71, of Burlington, Washington, peacefully left this world on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mount Vernon, Washington, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Columbus, Nebraska, to Elmer and Julene Kummer on June 23, 1950, she was loved by all who knew her; she selflessly gave to all. She was an extraordinarily devoted and generous grandmother of four: Madelynn, Gregory, Sadie and Henry Jones; mother to Elizabeth (Jones) Duke and David Jones; and sister to Paula Kummer, Bea Sides, Bill Kummer, Allan Kummer and Richard Kummer.

Along with her former husband, Larry Jones, and many music teachers, she gave Elizabeth and David the direction, support and opportunities to become professional musicians on the violin and cello, respectively. Both now teach orchestra, passing on the gift of music. She gave 16 years of “Monday Nights at Grandma's,” one of the many traditions that will continue to bring joy, pause for gratitude and unity.

She was a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Western Washington University with a master's in early childhood education. She touched many students' lives by being a special education teacher, Lincoln School, Mount Vernon, Washington.

She was a highly accomplished, creative and a passionate knitter/fiber artist. Ending our memorial with her favorite phrases, “Stop & Think” and “Love You, Be Safe.”