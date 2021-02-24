Cheryl Peregoy

August 14, 1955 - February 18, 2021

Cheryl Peregoy, 65, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Bates officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers.

Cheryl was born on Aug. 14, 1955, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Harold and Sylvia (Moore) Ballinger. She graduated high school from Pender, Nebraska, in 1973. In 1974, Cheryl was united in marriage to Dennis Covert and to this union three children were born. She later married Rex Loveless, and on Aug. 13, 2011, was united in marriage to Patrick Peregoy. Cheryl worked various positions until retiring from Behlen Manufacturing after 39 years.