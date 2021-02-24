Cheryl Peregoy
August 14, 1955 - February 18, 2021
Cheryl Peregoy, 65, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Bates officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Cheryl was born on Aug. 14, 1955, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Harold and Sylvia (Moore) Ballinger. She graduated high school from Pender, Nebraska, in 1973. In 1974, Cheryl was united in marriage to Dennis Covert and to this union three children were born. She later married Rex Loveless, and on Aug. 13, 2011, was united in marriage to Patrick Peregoy. Cheryl worked various positions until retiring from Behlen Manufacturing after 39 years.
Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, loved the outdoors and playing board games with family. She was an amazing cook and loved baking for the holidays. Singing karaoke was one of her many talents and she could belt those high notes like no other. She was one to enjoy Fireball and patio parties on the weekend. Cheryl loved to travel and sightsee with her husband. Cheryl had a big heart and cared deeply for everyone she knew.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Pat Peregoy of Columbus, Nebraska; mother, Sylvia Ballinger of Sedalia, Missouri; son, Brian (Tara) Covert of Rising City, Nebraska; daughter, Kimberly Covert (Dan Steyskal) of Bellevue, Nebraska; grandchildren, Chelsea, Brendan, Justina, Jaden, Kenedi, Kaileigh, Corbin, Brooklynn and Braylon; great-grandchildren, Luke and Nevaeh; step-son, Jarrod Loveless of Columbus, Nebraska; step-daughter, Chelsey Wright of Columbus, Nebraska; step-daughter, Nicole Loveless of Columbus, Nebraska; step-grandchildren, Ariel, Cori, LaKrysta, and Eric Jr.; brother, Larry (Mary) Ballinger of Pender, Nebraska; sister, Pam (Terry) Petereit of Warsaw, Missouri; brother, Ron (Cindy) Ballinger of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; and brother, Roger (Patti) Ballinger of Edwards, Missouri.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Harold (Bud) Ballinger; son, Jeremy Covert; and husband, Rex Loveless.
