Cheryl Peregoy
Age 65
Cheryl Peregoy, 65, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
