Christian Anderson

Christian Scott Anderson
December 5, 2001 – July 19, 2021
Christian Scott Anderson, 19, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, July 19, 2021, in Charleston, South Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska, with military honors.
Christian was born on Dec. 5, 2001, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Bob Harris and Crystal Anderson. He graduated from Columbus High School in 2020. Christian joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. He enjoyed drawing, reading, playing video games, word games, card games and chess. His greatest love was his cat Orion.
He is survived by his father, Bob (Katie Harney) Harris of Columbus, Nebraska; step-father, William Northey of Bellevue, Nebraska; siblings, Alexander Harris of Columbus, Nebraska, Colton Anderson-Peters of Grand Island, Nebraska, Maryjane Quntina of Columbus, Nebraska, Carter Jared Northey of Bellevue, Nebraska, Celia Northey of Bellevue, Nebraska, Jaxon Lee Harris of Columbus, Nebraska, Nicolas Harris of Columbus, Nebraska, and Anthony Howard of Maryland; grandmother, Toni Damme of Columbus, Nebraska; grandfather, Jack Henry Anderson of Genoa, Nebraska; grandmother, Agnes Harris of Columbus, Nebraska; and great-aunt, Donna Anderson of Fremont, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Crystal Anderson.