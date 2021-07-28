Christian Anderson

Christian Scott Anderson

December 5, 2001 – July 19, 2021

Christian Scott Anderson, 19, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, July 19, 2021, in Charleston, South Carolina.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska, with military honors.

Christian was born on Dec. 5, 2001, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Bob Harris and Crystal Anderson. He graduated from Columbus High School in 2020. Christian joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. He enjoyed drawing, reading, playing video games, word games, card games and chess. His greatest love was his cat Orion.