Christine Ann Nadrchal

November 25, 1959-October 7, 2020

Christine Ann Nadrchal, 60, of Utica, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, Nebraska. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt, Nebraska. Family requests that guests wear Husker red.

Christine Ann Nadrchal was born on Nov. 25, 1959 in Crete, Nebraska, to Donald Meyers and Doris (Rahe) Ahl. She attended high school in Crete, Nebraska. Christine worked at American Tool in DeWitt, Nebraska, for 23 years and Tenneco for 10 years. On Dec. 29, 2017, Christine was united in marriage to Lavern “Butch” Nadrchal in Utica, Nebraska.

In her free time she enjoyed watching Husker volleyball and football. She was a Green Bay Packers fan and loved to watch NASCAR. Christine loved entertaining friends, cooking and camping. She was the most selfless person and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.