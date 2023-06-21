Christine ‘Chris' R. Case

August 16, 1959 - June 17, 2023

Christine “Chris” R. Case, 63, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, after her courageous battle with cancer, at Good Samaritan Center in Millard, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with Pastor Mick Goc officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery with military rites conducted by Crosier American Legion Post #226 of St. Edward, Nebraska, and Army Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time at church.

Christine Renae Case was born Aug. 16, 1959, in Columbus, Ne to Samuel and Jane (Westmore) Case. She and her family moved to St. Edward, Nebraska, in 1963. She attended St. Edward Public School and graduated from there in 1977.

Chris enlisted in the military after graduation as an Army Wac. She took Basic Training at Fort McCellan, Alabama and AIT at Fort Dix, New Jersey. She spent three years overseas tour duty in Frankfurt, Germany. She was a driver for a colonel while she was stationed there. She married Sgt. Rick Ullrick of Davenport, Iowa. After being honorably discharged from the Army, she went back to Germany where she and her husband Rick spent five years at Hanau, Germany. While in Germany they visited many countries, including Austria, Spain and France. After coming back to the states, Rick and Chris were stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Illinois; Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Ord, California, and Fort Hood, Texas.

When Rick retired after 20 years they divorced and he went back to Davenport, Iowa, and Chris stayed in Texas. Chris worked full-time at the Fort Hood Main Exchange as Security Service personnel and as an assistant manager at the Chevron Corp. and Texaco Corp in Killeen, Texas.

She moved back to Columbus in 2008. She worked as a night clerk at Holiday Company until they closed. She then worked at Kum N Go as sales manager and also worked as a night stocker at Super Saver.

She is survived by her mother and father, Jane and Sam Case of Columbus; sisters, Barb Case of Lincoln and Robin Reardon of Omaha; uncles, Charlie and wife Darla Westmore of Ogallalla and Mick Case and wife Phyllis of El Mirage, Arizona; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ervin and Roberta Westmore and Christine and Vern Case; brother-in-law, Terry Reardon; uncles, Robert, James, Verne Jr., Donald, Gerald, Charles and Baby Freddy Case; aunts, Elizabeth Valdamar, Eleanor Johnson, Ann Emigh, Nadine Ennis, Jean Gates, Jane Schoening and Norma Case.

In honor of Chris memorials are suggested to Columbus Hospice at 3005 19th St, Columbus, NE 68601 or Endless Journey Hospice at 10831 Old Mill Rd Suite 400, Omaha, NE 68154.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com