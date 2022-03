Christine (Christy) Lauber

Christine (Christy) Marie Lauber

May 14, 1963 - March 17, 2022

Beloved mother, sister, daughter and grandmother Christine (Christy) Marie Lauber, of Milford, Nebraska, passed away on March 17, 2022, north of Pond Creek, Oklahoma at the age of 58.

Funeral services for Christy Lauber will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Milford High School gymnasium, 301 S. G St. Visitation will be from 1-9 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and from 1-9 p.m. Friday, March 25 with family greeting relatives and friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lauber Funeral Home in Milford.

Christy was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on May 14, 1963, the eldest child of James and Elenore (Hansen) Merritt. She was a 1981 graduate of Geneva High School and went on to attend Kearney State College where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in elementary education in 1986. During her college years she was also a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. Christy was a teacher for several years at various schools including Beatrice, Milford, Lincoln Cavett and Pershing Elementary schools. She was adored and coined a “favorite teacher” by many of her students. In addition to being an educator, Christy developed a passion for dancing at a young age which continued into her adult life as she opened her own dance studio “Step Above,” in Beaver Crossing, located above her husband's mortuary. Many of her family's dearest memories include times where she would spontaneously burst out in song and dance. In the past several years, Christy began pursuing another passion of interior decorating where she established her own business, Lauber Decorating Den. Christy enjoyed helping others transform their homes into beautiful masterpieces using her creativity, wisdom and knowledge of aesthetics. Christy was also involved heavily in her community serving as a Sunday school teacher, Youth Group leader and Bible School director along with various other roles within Milford's United Methodist Church.

One of Christy's biggest values was family and she is considered the “glue” that held her family together. Christy was married to her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Lauber, on June 28, 1986, in Norfolk, Nebraska. From this union came four children: Whitney, twins Michael and Madison and Regan Lauber. Christy loved Bill and the two of them were considered partners in crime as they were avid travelers and companions. She enjoyed participating in several activities with her husband including boating, skiing, scuba diving and flying. Christy is remembered for her kind, gentle spirit, ability to light up any room she entered, infectious laugh, along with being a cherished grandmother to her two grandchildren.

Survivors include daughter, Whitney (Colton) Chrisman of Lincoln; son, Michael Lauber (girlfriend Kaylee Chrisman) of Lincoln; daughter, Madison Lauber (boyfriend Caden Foster) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Carver and Kyla Chrisman of Lincoln; mother and father, James and Elenore Merritt of Norfolk; brother, David (Heidi) Merritt of Kearney; sister, Cary (Brent) Meye; sister, Mary (Patrick) Hammond all of Norfolk; brother, Jerry (Sharon) Lauber; brothers-in-law, Brad and Bryan Lauber all of Geneva; aunt, Leanna Jacobson of Ames, Iowa; cousins, Melissa Downey of Overland Park and Joel Jacobson of Ankeny, Iowa; and many nephews and nieces.

Christy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Willis and Margaret Merritt and Carl and Marie Hansen; uncles, Kenneth and LeRoy Hansen; father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Norma Lauber.