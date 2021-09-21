Christine Kuta

November 29, 1956 - September 16, 2021

Christine Jo Kuta, 64, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a short battle with lung cancer on Sept. 16, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Isidore Church. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Christine Jo Kuta (Chrissy, Chris, Christino, Chrissy Koo Koo) was born Nov. 29, 1956, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Lonnie and Mary (Shemek) Kuta. She grew up at the family home at 671 25th Ave. as the eighth of 10 children, the youngest girl, and bigger sister to her two brothers.