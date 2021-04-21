Christopher Höer

Christopher H ö er

March 25, 1933 - April 17, 2021

Christopher L. Höer was born March 25, 1933, in Laddonia, Missouri, to Christopher and Rose (Haiducek) Höer. When he was 14, the family moved to Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. Chris graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1951. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. After returning from his time in the service, Chris met the love of his life, Janet Starocik. The couple was united in marriage on April 17, 1958, at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Chris worked at Soil Movers, Behlen Mfg. Co. and retired from Farrs in Duncan. He belonged to the Duncan/Silver Creek VFW and the Silver Creek American Legion. For many years, Chris and his wife, Janet, would go to surrounding towns to place flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day. He also worked the VFW dances in Duncan and the fish fries in Silver Creek for many years. Chris enjoyed gardening, especially growing pumpkins for his grandchildren and taking care of animals. Although he was known as a man of few words, he will be remembered by his infectious smile. Chris had a very strong faith and prayed the rosary often.