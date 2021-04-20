Christopher Obershaw

Christopher H. Obershaw

November 22, 1964 - April 17, 2021

Christopher H. Obershaw, 56, of Columbus, died April 17, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1964, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Victor and Bertha (Milliken) Obershaw.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.

He is survived by his children, Christina (Reid) Wilson, Anthony Obershaw, Cassandra (Jennie) Abrahamson and Jade Obershaw; brothers, Roger (Penny) Obershaw and Paul Obershaw; sisters, Teresa Svoboda (John Hermsen) and Peggy Roder; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Butch Obershaw and Lori Tweedy.