Christopher Torczon

Christopher Kyle Torczon

Age 50

Christopher Kyle Torczon passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022, with family and friends at his bedside at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, one month after his 50th birthday fighting complications from kidney disease.

He leaves behind his 15 year-old daughter, Bailey Renae Torczon of Ham Lake, Minnesota, along with his loving and supportive parents; father, John Torczon of Wakefield, Nebraska; mother, Celeste Sullivan and step-father, Patrick Sullivan of Springview, Nebraska. He is survived by three siblings, sisters Stephanie Torczon-Essien (Andrew Essien Jr.) of Lonsdale, Minnesota, Cynthia Tigh (Edward “Kerry” Tigh) of Salem, Oregon, and Mary Torczon of San Antonio, Texas. Surviving nephews are Jake and Titus Black (Cynthia) of Portland, Oregon, Gabriel Pedersen (Mary) of Mankato, Minnesota, Liam Flores (Mary) of San Antonio, Texas; step-nephews Milo, Doc, Brody and Silas Tigh of Salem, Oregon.

Christopher Kyle was preceded in death by his older brother, Kyle Adam Torczon.

Christopher Kyle graduated from Wakefield High School in 1992, where he enjoyed participating in football and baseball. He attended Platte Community College in Columbus, Nebraska, where he participated in the singing ensemble Chorale, directed by John Putnam. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from ITT Technical Institute and was employed in St. Paul, Minnesota until the pandemic. Kyle's last employment was as a shift lead at Walgreens in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Kyle enjoyed teasing and playing jokes on everyone and was a fan of Star Wars and Star Trek. Kyle was also known as a diehard fan of Nebraska Football. Every time you saw Kyle he was wearing something Big Red!

Services will be held Oct. 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with interment following at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A reception will follow for those whose lives were touched by Kyle to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, visit.

