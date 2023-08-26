Charles ‘Chuck' D. Dallman

June 26, 1947 - August 24, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is Tuesday from 5 -7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the Church. Interment with Military Honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard will be in All Saints Cemetery.

Charles Dallman was born June 26, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Otto and Mildred (Lips) Dallman. He grew up in Columbus where he graduated from Kramer High School. Chuck entered the US Navy and served during Vietnam. He returned to Columbus where he was united in marriage to Dianne Thiele on May 31, 1969. Chuck worked for Platte County, Union Pacific Railroad, and retired from the Platte County Highway Department as a truck foreman. Chuck was active in his children's and grandchildren's activities while they were growing up. He helped coach little league, loved cars, Husker football, “Gunsmoke,” and making new friends. Chuck would greet all the neighbors as they drove by. He was known as the “neighborhood watchman.” Chuck was a member of St. Bonaventure Church.