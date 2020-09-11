 Skip to main content
Cindi Greenlee
Cindi Greenlee

Cindi Greenlee

Cindi Lynn Greenlee

June 30, 1957-September 8, 2020

Cindi Lynn Greenlee, 63, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. A private family gathering will be held.

Cindi was born in Council Bluffs on June 30, 1957, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She worked for Nebraska Furniture Mart in Customer Service.

Cindi is survived by her mother, Karen Long; daughter, Hayli Kreitzinger; son, Ben (Jessie) Kreitzinger; grandchildren, Jade Schrier and Bayli Kreitzinger; sisters, Joni (Tim) Struck, and Wendi Messersmith, all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews; stepbrothers: Steven (Cheryl) Long of Harlan, Iowa, Michael (Courtney) Long of California and Robert Long of Texas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Loren D. (Thelma June) Greenlee; stepfather, Bobby D. Long; stepbrother, Russell Long.

