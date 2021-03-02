Clair Jones

December 13, 1944 – February 27, 2021

Clair Jones, 76, of Genoa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Genoa. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Interment will be at Friends Cemetery in Genoa.

Clair M. Jones was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to LaVerne and Myrtle (Smith) Jones. Clair was raised in Davis County Iowa, and attended school in Bloomfield, Iowa, through his sophomore year of high school, at which time the family moved to Mesa, Arizona. He completed high school in Mesa and was a member of the varsity baseball and football teams.

After high school, he became the dairy manager of Beals Farm Dairy in Chandler, Arizona. Beal's was the only licensed raw milk dairy in Arizona. It was a true farm-to-table dairy operation that offered a unique combination of agriculture and retail.

Clair met Sharon Mounger while residing in Arizona and they were married on July 17, 1964, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the summer before Sharon's senior year of high school. They had two sons, Glen and Clint.