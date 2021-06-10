Clarence Albracht

Bud was on the St. Francis Parish Council, school board for both St. Francis and Humphrey High, athletic board, officer of the home and school association, and past president of the Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight for four years and district deputy for four years. Throughout his life, he volunteered at the St. Francis Bazaar, pancake feed and volunteered his carpentry skills on countless projects. He has been instrumental in renovations of the church, school and parish hall. He has never said no when asked to help and has done everything he could to improve his community and parish. In 2011, Bud was honored as Distinguished Alumni of the Year for his dedication to service.