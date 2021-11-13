Clarence Blaze Shemek

February 1, 1924 – November 12, 2021

Clarence Blaze Shemek, 97, of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Nov. 12, 2021, at Cottonwood Place.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in St. Michaels Cemetery in Tarnov, Nebraska.

Clarence was born Feb. 1, 1924, on the farmstead by Tarnov, Nebraska, to James and Sophie (Chochon) Shemek. Clarence married Mary Lou Molczyk on Jan. 17, 1950, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion. The couple lived and farmed on their family farm near Tarnov until 1989, when they moved to Columbus. Clarence lived at home until March and then moved to Cottonwood Place where he was so well loved and cared for by the staff.

Clarence was a lifelong usher and an active member of St. Isidore Church. He enjoyed restoring pedal tractors, listening to Polka music and being on the farm. After retirement from farming, Clarence continued his passion for farming and loved to garden tomatoes and pickles. Clarence loved visiting with his grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchild.

He is survived by his son, Tom (Kathy) Shemek of Columbus; daughter, Rita (Terry) Huettner of Humphrey; son, Bob (Adrienne) Shemek of Platte Center; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jeff (Marie) Huettner of Humphrey and their children, Brandon Huettner of Lincoln and Kim (Spencer) and great-great-grandson, Axel Lee of Lincoln; Dr. Melissa Shemek (Robert) and their children, Henry and Naomi of Waco, Texas; Dr. Angela Kade (Matt) and their daughter, Olivia of Omaha; Lisa Huettner (Steven) of Lincoln; Anne (Paul) Huettner and their children, Erin; Hailee; and Aubrey of Weeping Water; and Scott Huettner (fiancée Tina) of Humphrey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Shemek; his parents, James and Sophie Shemek; and 12 siblings.