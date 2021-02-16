 Skip to main content
Clarence Danielski
Clarence Danielski

Clarence Danielski

Clarence Danielski

Age 91

Clarence Danielski, 91, of Valentine, passed away Feb. 12, 2021, in Broken Bow, Nebraska.

A private family rosary and Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow, Nebraska. No visitation will be held. Burial will be at a later date.

Survivors include his wife, Betty, of Valentine; children, Dave, Don, Mike, Susan Paprosky, Leonard and Tom; and sisters, Irene Kresha and Lucy Kresha.

