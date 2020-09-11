× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarence Ziemba

August 15, 1935-September 8, 2020

Clarence Ziemba passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at the Lincoln Heart Institute.

Cremation has taken place. Rosary will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lincoln, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. The funeral home is in charge of memorials going to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Clarence was born Aug. 15, 1935, in rural Duncan, to (Stanley) Charles and Helen Ziemba. Clarence married Alice Harrison at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus on May 27, 1961.

Clarence joined the Navy in 1955, served for four and a half years, and was a communication specialist on a reconnaissance plane. He also was on board with his team when the Mercury 7 spacecraft with Scott Carpenter overshot the landing location by 250 miles during splashdown. Clarence's crew spotted the missing spacecraft and radioed its location to the rescue team.