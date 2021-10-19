Clarice Wurdeman

March 23, 1954 – October 16, 2021

Clarice Wurdeman, 67, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Clarice Marie Wurdeman was born on March 23, 1954, in Columbus to Raymond and Mildred (Korte) Wurdeman. She was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Clarice attended school in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1972 and attended business school in Grand Island, Nebraska. Through the years, she worked at various fast food restaurants in Columbus.

Clarice loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed traveling with them and participating in many family activities. She was a very loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt who will be greatly missed. Clarice made quilts for her many nieces and nephews when they were born and had started making them for the great-nieces and -nephews. Clarice was a member of TOPS, the Eagles Club, where she held various positions, including president. She was also a long-time faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Clarice is survived by her brother, Keith (Donna) Wurdeman of Columbus; brother, Weylin (Dianne) Wurdeman of Columbus; brother, Alan (Kathy) Wurdeman of Columbus; brother, Andrew (Sue) Wurdeman of Black Hawk, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred Wurdeman; and brother, Larry Wurdeman.

Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Dialysis Center.