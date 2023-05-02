Clarisse A. Zornes

February 15, 1940 - April 30, 2023

Clarisse A. Zornes, 83, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus at 10:30 a.m. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

Clarisse Ann (Caron) Zornes was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Faribault, Minnesota, the second daughter of Napoleon A. and Mary Alice (LaCroix) Caron. She grew up in Faribault where she attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated in 1958. She attended secretarial college and worked prior to marrying Donald H. Zornes on Oct. 26, 1963, in Faribault, Minnesota. They lived in Baltimore, Maryland, where their daughter Diane was born, and Lincoln, Nebraska, where their son Ronald was born. They moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1979. In Columbus, Clarisse was active in the Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary (predecessor to the CCH Foundation) and in support of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and Elementary School and Scotus Central Catholic High School.

Clarisse and Don lived in Phoenix, Arizona, and Lincoln, Nebraska, in retirement, enjoying golfing, spending time with family and volunteer work in support of the community. Don passed away on Dec. 1, 2022.

Clarisse is survived by her daughter, Diane Semrad of Lincoln; son, Ronald Zornes of New Orleans, Louisiana; two grandchildren, Dillon (Emma) Semrad of Wilber and Tabitha (fiancé Luke Nielsen) Semrad of Omaha; and sister, Sandra (Caron) Bartlett of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family encourages memorials to the Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) Foundation in lieu of plants and flowers.