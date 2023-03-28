Clark Babel

February 5, 1957 - March 25, 2023

Clark Babel died Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Church. The family will receive friends after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Inurnment is at All Saints Cemetery.

Clark Babel was born Feb. 5, 1957, in Columbus to Elmer and Leona (Gross) Babel. He grew up in Columbus and attended Columbus Public School graduating in 1975. Clark had a very good work ethic and had worked various jobs throughout his life. He spent many a day cutting wood with his father. He was very spiritual and was strong with his faith.

Clark is survived by his brother, James (Vida Jean) Babel of Columbus; brother, Robert Babel of Omaha; sister-in-law, Barb Babel of Schuyler; nieces and nephews, Derek (Beth), Katrina (special friend Tracy Willard), Troy (Melissa), Travis, Tara (Sean), Dawn (Ryan) Bartels and Jason (special friend Heather Delancy); and several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Leona Babel; brother, Dean Babel; and sister-in-law, Sandy Babel.