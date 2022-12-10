 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Claudia Baker

Claudia Baker

Claudia 'Candi' Baker

Age 77

Claudia "Candi" Baker, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Formal services are being planned in Lawrence, Kansas.

Candi is survived by her husband, Paul Baker of Columbus; daughter, Chanda Baker of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Danika (Mike, Jr.) Rowe of Columbus; and grandchildren, Lilly, Katie and Michael III Rowe all of Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to Lakeview Fine Arts Department.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

