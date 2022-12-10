Claudia Baker

Claudia 'Candi' Baker

Age 77

Claudia "Candi" Baker, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Formal services are being planned in Lawrence, Kansas.

Candi is survived by her husband, Paul Baker of Columbus; daughter, Chanda Baker of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Danika (Mike, Jr.) Rowe of Columbus; and grandchildren, Lilly, Katie and Michael III Rowe all of Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to Lakeview Fine Arts Department.

