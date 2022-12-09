Claudia Baker Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Claudia "Candi" BakerDecember 7, 1945 - December 7, 2022 Tags Claudia Baker Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Did you know your face is covered in tiny mites? WATCH NOW: Pet - Josie WATCH NOW: Pet - Josie Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration Tom Brady and Stephen Curry under investigation after FTX collapse Tom Brady and Stephen Curry under investigation after FTX collapse