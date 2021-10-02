Clifford Schroeder

Clifford Dean Schroeder

May 25, 1930 - September 30, 2021

Clifford Dean Schroeder, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Nestor officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Oct. 5, all at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Clifford Dean Schroeder was born May 25, 1930, in Butler County, Nebraska, on the family farm near Garrison to Martin and Wilhelmine (Damm) Schroeder. Cliff attended high school in Rising City, Nebraska. While his roots were firmly planted in Nebraska, a lot of his growing up came in the territory that is now Hawaii in the early 1950s during the Korean War. Cliff enlisted in the U.S. Navy on April 9, 1951, and was honorably discharged on April 5, 1955. He never was deployed, but carried out numerous training missions up in the air in Navy aircraft.