Clifford Shotkoski

May 4, 1931 – November 25, 2021

Clifford Shotkoski, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Nov. 25, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Cliff was born on May 4, 1931, in Fullerton, Nebraska, to John and Barbara (Krzycki) Shotkoski. He grew up on the family farm near Krakow parish church and attended a small country grade school, Krakow grade school, and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1949. After high school, Cliff entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served his country for two years in Baumholder, Germany as company clerk before being honorably discharged.

On Oct. 20, 1956, Cliff was united in marriage to Marilyn Bierman at St. Bernard's Catholic church outside Lindsay, Nebraska, and was blessed with four children; Tim, Dan, Larry and Mike.

Upon returning from the service, he pursued his love and passion of farming and working the land. Cliff started farming east of Fullerton and was extremely happy doing the only job he ever wanted. Besides farming and listening to grain prices, his hobbies were playing cards, reading, wood working, polka dances, watching his children at their events/games and family get togethers. Family was very important to Cliff and he was always wanting to see his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of Saint Isidore's church, a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Saint Isidore's Holy Name Society. During his farming years he served on the co-op board and the rural school board.

In 1993, Cliff retired from active farming and moved to Columbus, Nebraska. Even in retirement, he still drove to the farm most days to check on the crops and lend a helping hand to Dan in managing the land.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Dan of Columbus; son, Larry (Traci) of Pelham, New York; son, Mike (Melissa) of Greenville, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Sydney; Nic; Ava; Austin and Ethan; brother, Ron (Dorothy) Shotkoski of Columbus; and brother-in-law, Ron Wolfgram of Madison.

He is preceded in death by his son, Tim; and his parents, John and Barbara Shotkoski.

The family requests no plants or flowers, memorials to be designated to the family for future charitable donations.