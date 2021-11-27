Clifford Shotkoski Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clifford ShotkoskiMay 4, 1931 – November 25, 2021 Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Where does Donald Trump stand now? Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane AP Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane Grinch inspired Christmas Tree causes grumps and glee at UK shopping center AP Grinch inspired Christmas Tree causes grumps and glee at UK shopping center Stockholm's festive baking competition returns AP Stockholm's festive baking competition returns