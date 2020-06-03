× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clifford Darrell Speicher

July 8, 1932-May 30, 2020

Clifford Darrell Speicher, 87, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

In lieu of a visitation, there will be a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. A Memorial Mass will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 3 p.m. There will be a private family burial at Calvary Cemetery following the service. Read full obituary on the Moser Memorial Chapel website.

Cliff was born on July 8, 1932, in Columbus, to Martin and Elsie (Kluck) Speicher. He graduated from St. Bonaventure Catholic School in Columbus in 1950. Cliff married Marilyn McCarty on Feb. 16, 1952, at St. Bonaventure's. They moved to Fremont in 1960. Cliff began a long career in sales at Fremont Office Equipment (Office.net) where he retired in 2013.

Cliff was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and Knights of Columbus Council 1497. He enjoyed spending time golfing at Valley View Golf Course.

Cliff is survived by three daughters: Kathy Speicher Miller of Omaha, Kris (John) Killough of Omaha, and Karlie Speicher-Clay of Kansas City; two sons: Kent (Karen) Speicher and Kurt Speicher, all of Fremont; brother, Bob Speicher of Kearney; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Clifford Speicher , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information St. Patrick Catholic Church

3400 E. 16th Street

Fremont, NE 68025 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.