Clinton Hohndorf

Clinton L. Hohndorf

June 20, 1959 – November 5, 2021

Clinton L. Hohndorf, 62, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Stellick officiating. Interment will be in Faith Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery West in rural Rising City, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Nov. 12, all at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Clinton was born June 20, 1959, to Wilbert "Joe" and Eleanora (Prigge) Hohndorf. He was baptized at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and confirmed his Christian faith on May 27, 1973. Clinton grew up on the family farm, attended Rising City Schools and graduated from Rising City High School in 1977. After schooling, Clinton joined with his father in farming and raising cattle near Rising City. He served on the church council and was a Summit Township board member.

When he wasn't in a tractor, Clinton enjoyed cheering for the Huskers, having a sports car to drive and going on an occasional cruise. Dedication (and helpfulness toward) to his family and friends were his greatest worldly priority. Being part of his nephews' lives was a great joy.

Clinton had a special bond with his mother; and the Lord chose the day of Nov. 5 in their appointed years to bring them to be with Him.

Clinton is survived by his sister, Marilyn (Steve) Davies; nephews, Joel Davies and Seth Davies; and grandnephew, Seth Jr.

Clinton was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Eleanora Hohndorf; and brother, Steven Hohndorf.

Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018; or Faith Lutheran Church, 300 Hamilton Street, Rising City, NE 68658.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.