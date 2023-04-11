Cole Jonathan Pensick

October 10, 1990 - April 8, 2023

Cole Jonathan Pensick, age 32, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away April 8, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 3921 20th St., in Columbus, with Father Joseph Miksch officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. Vigil. Inurnment will take place at a later date All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers to be designated later. The family requests that attendees wear Husker Red.

Cole was born Oct. 10, 1990, to Dan and Bev (Connerley) Pensick in Lincoln, Nebraska. He attended Kahoa Elementary School, Mickle Middle School and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 2009. While in high school Cole excelled in sports. He was a three-year starter in football, dominating the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense. In wrestling, he finished fifth in Class A at 285 pounds as a junior and in track he captured the Class A shot put title and finished second as a senior. Cole was a second-team All-Nebraska performer as a sophomore, honored for his defensive play as a senior, as he was a first-team Super-State pick by the Lincoln Journal Star and a first-team Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska selection. He was a first-team All-Nebraska and second-team Super-State selection. His play helped Northeast to a state playoff berth in 2007.

Cole was the first player to commit to Nebraska's 2009 class.

While playing for Nebraska, Cole was a key member of the Husker offensive line with great versatility throughout his NU career with the ability to play both center and guard, Cole's outstanding play as a senior was honored as he was a second-team All-Big Ten choice by the league coaches.

Cole was one of 19 Husker seniors who played in the Gator Bowl as a graduate. He earned his degree in December of 2012 and completed two semesters of graduate courses while completing his playing eligibility. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2013. Cole played in 36 games and started in 14 games while at Nebraska.

Honors and Awards: Second-Team All-Big Ten (Coaches, 2013); Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten (Media 2013); Rimington Trophy Watch List (2013); Cletus Fischer Native Son Award (2013); Academic All-Big Ten (2013); Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll (Fall 2012, 2013; Spring 2013); Big 12 Commissioner's Fall Academic Honor Roll (2009).

Cole majored in agribusiness and earned his bachelor's degree from Nebraska in December of 2012. He had been a part of school and hospital outreach activities. After Cole graduated from UNL in 2013, he began working for Fairbank Equipment Inc. as a regional sales representative where he worked for seven years. He was currently employed by Snyder Industries of Lincoln as National Ag Sales Manager.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family at Ernst Lakes and watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed watching football and attending Husker football games.

Survivors include his parents, Dan and Bev Pensick of Columbus; sister Abby Pensick of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandmother Barb Pensick; many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends; and his faithful companion Pepper.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Lavern ‘Sonny' Pensick, H. Jerry Connerley, Lorene Connerley and aunt Barb DeBower.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.