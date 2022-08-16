Colleen Dubsky

January 27, 1953 - August 12, 2022

Colleen Dubsky, 69, of Schuyler, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Day Hefner officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. sharing of memories at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation continues on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church, lunch in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Committal at a later date.

Colleen Ann Dubsky was born Jan. 27, 1953, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Donald and Carolyn (Wiley) Croghan. She graduated from Schuyler High School in 1971 and earned an associate degree from Central Community College. On June 5, 1976, she married Jay Dubsky and they made their home in Schuyler. Colleen worked in quality control at BD in Columbus for 41 years. She loved gardening, horse shows, attending all events of the grandchildren, crafting, shopping for antiques and thoroughly enjoyed the "girl trips" with her friends. She was a huge advocate of the American Paint Horse Association her entire life. She poured her heart and soul in the Nebraska Chapter, holding many positions over the past 50 years.

Colleen is survived by her husband, Jay of Schuyler; two daughters, Courtney (Clint) Lutjelusche of Richland and Mindy (Robert) Kerwin of Melbourne, Iowa; one son, Nathan Dubsky of Schuyler; grandchildren, Justin and Levi Lutjelusche and Elizabeth, Ashton and Addison Kerwin; one brother, Mike (Janell) Croghan of Linwood; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Carolyn Croghan; grandparents, Fred and Mildred Wiley; Jay's parents, Jerry and Janet Dubsky; and many aunts and uncles.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements