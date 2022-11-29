Colt J. Blum

November 30, 2021 - November 26, 2022

Colt J. Blum, 11-month-old son of Jaydyn and Maci (Ernst) Blum of Bellwood, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until service time on Thursday.

Colt was born Nov. 30, 2021, in Omaha to Jaydyn and Maci. Besides his parents, Colt is survived by his sisters, Kira Ernst and Sadie Blum and twin brother Bodi Blum, all of Bellwood. Colt is also survived by his grandparents, Robert Blum of Columbus, Carrie (Cory) Loseke of Columbus, Al (Melissa) Ernst of Columbus and Sandra (Dana) Baustert of Columbus; great-grandparents, Sandy Blum of Schuyler, Jani (Dave) Born of Colorado, Norman (Cathy) Hoadley of Columbus and Sheryl Klug of Columbus; and great-great-grandmother, Marilyn Klug of Columbus.

Colt was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Robert Blum, Chuck Gilson and Rick Klug.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com