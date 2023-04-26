Connie Czarnick Apr 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Connie CzarnickMay 27, 1939 - April 25, 2023 Tags Connie Czarnick Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Local organization applauds new Barbie doll that has Down syndrome Scientists may have finally solved the mystery of what's happening inside Mars Scientists may have finally solved the mystery of what's happening inside Mars 2024 Paris Olympics: Organizers weigh opening ceremony scenarios 2024 Paris Olympics: Organizers weigh opening ceremony scenarios From penguin maintenance to 'freaks on peaks': The loneliest jobs in the world From penguin maintenance to 'freaks on peaks': The loneliest jobs in the world