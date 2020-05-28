Connie Dittberner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Connie L. Dittberner

May 7, 1952-May 25, 2020

Connie peacefully passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Private family services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, of Madison, will be at St. John's Lutheran Church-LCMS north of Columbus. Pastor Brad Birtell will officiate. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The service will be available to view on St. John's Lutheran Church-LCMS Facebook page. Memorials may be designated to Shootout for Cancer, donor's choice, and can be mailed to Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Norfolk, NE 68702.

Connie Lynn Dittberner, daughter of LeRoy and Imogene (Kuester) Folken, was born May 7, 1952, in Schuyler. She attended Zion Lutheran Grade School at Leigh and Leigh High School, graduating in 1970. On Nov. 28, 1987, Connie married John Dittberner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. She was previously married to L. John Krings and was blessed with two children, Jeremy Krings and Kelly Krings.