Connie Dittberner

Connie L. Dittberner
May 7, 1952-May 25, 2020
Connie peacefully passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Private family services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, of Madison, will be at St. John's Lutheran Church-LCMS north of Columbus. Pastor Brad Birtell will officiate. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The service will be available to view on St. John's Lutheran Church-LCMS Facebook page. Memorials may be designated to Shootout for Cancer, donor's choice, and can be mailed to Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Norfolk, NE 68702.
Connie Lynn Dittberner, daughter of LeRoy and Imogene (Kuester) Folken, was born May 7, 1952, in Schuyler. She attended Zion Lutheran Grade School at Leigh and Leigh High School, graduating in 1970. On Nov. 28, 1987, Connie married John Dittberner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. She was previously married to L. John Krings and was blessed with two children, Jeremy Krings and Kelly Krings.
Connie lived in Creston and Madison. She retired in 2013 from D & D Industries, having worked there over 25 years. Connie enjoyed traveling, especially to Anna Maria Island in Florida and Yankton, South Dakota in the summer. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Special interests were fishing, camping, and spending time on the lake. Connie was an active volunteer and supported Relay for Life and Shootout for Cancer held at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh. Connie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church-LCMS in rural Columbus.
Connie is survived by her husband, John Dittberner of Madison; children, Jeremy Krings of Omaha and Kelly (Melanie) Krings of Omaha; stepson, Nicolas (Carrie) Dittberner of Rosemount, Minnesota; grandchildren, Trysten, Alivia and Kinley; step grandchildren, Gavyn and Jackson; sister, Carol (Allan) Motycka of Leigh; brother, Chuck (Sue) Folken of Leigh; brother-in-law, Bill Dittberner; mother-in-law, Hilda Dittberner of Madison; and nieces and nephews: Justin, Ashley and Sydney Folken, Mike Motycka, Nicole Swanson, and Hailey Dittberner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Imogene Folken.
