Connie Ellsworth

Connie L. Ellsworth

September 22, 1950 - January 13, 2021

Connie L. Ellsworth, 70, of Spencer, Iowa, passed away Jan. 13, 2021. Born to George and Goldie (Bishop) Supencheck on Sept. 22 1950, she was raised in Fullerton Nebraska.

She was blessed with two sons, Danny and Jim. Then came grandchildren and great-grandchildren, oh what a joy.

Through the years Connie enjoyed crocheting, her many houseplants and flower beds, music and dancing, and cooking. Her outgoing personality blessed her with many friends.

Connie is survived by her sons, Dan Ellsworth (Patty) of Spencer, Iowa, and Jim Ellsworth (Becky) of Fremont Nebraska; sisters, Linda Morris of Columbus, Nancy Masek of David City, Kim Strickland (Joe) of Marquette, and Barb Frevert (Danny) of Wayne; brothers, Rod Supencheck (Jean) of Columbus, Dennis Supencheck of David City, Jeff Supencheck of Garrison, and David Supencheck (Nicole) of Grand Island; grandchildren, Taylor Krueger (Ryan) and Joey Ellsworth and Jenna and Olivia Ellsworth; great-grandchildren, Josh, Conner and Avery; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, George Supencheck Jr.; her mother, Goldie Bishop Supencheck Weller; and her sister, Bev Supencheck..