Connie Jo Flood

September 25, 1951 - January 17, 2022

Connie Jo Flood, 70, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, while on vacation at Negril, Jamaica.

Connie's wishes were to be cremated with her ashes spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Florida. Her memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, Nebraska, with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Connie Jo Flood was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Tilden, Nebraska, to Thomas J. Pospisil and Delores L. (Severson) Pospisil. She was baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, graduating from high school in 1969. After graduation, she worked in Lincoln, Nebraska, for two years before moving to the Denver, Colorado, area. She was married, worked in real estate and land development and was later divorced.

On March 9, 1991, she married Charles M. Flood at Trinity Lutheran Church. They farmed 9 miles northwest of Newman Grove until their retirement in 2011 when they moved into the town of Newman Grove.

Upon their retirement, they spent lots of time on the road in their motor home touring coast to coast and in the winter months, heading to the tropical islands with Jamaica being her favorite.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post, Trinity Lutheran Church Women's ELCA and served on many committees-Church Council, Bowling League and the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home Board/Ladies Auxiliary.

Left to celebrate her life are her husband, Charlie of Newman Grove; sister, Nancy (Vern) Buhl of Lindsay; brother, Doug (Lynda) Pospisil of Apache Junction, Arizona; brothers-in-law, Don (Vi) Flood of Schuyler and Ray (Connie) Flood of Newman Grove; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Terry) Schaecher of Lindsay; and nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, along with many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gordon Pospisil; and sister-in-law, Karen Bartels.

Memorials are suggested to the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation. In lieu of thank you cards, Charlie and his family thank you for all the memorials, flowers and other acts of sympathy and kindness during this hard time. All memorials given will be donated to the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at levanderfuneralhome.com