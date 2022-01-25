Connie Flood

Connie Jo Flood

Age 70

Connie Jo Flood, 70, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, while on vacation at Negril, Jamaica.

Connie's wishes were to be cremated with her ashes spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Florida. Her memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, Nebraska, with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation.

In lieu of thank you cards, Charlie and his family thank you for all the memorials, flowers and other acts of sympathy and kindness during this hard time. All memorials given will be donated to the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

