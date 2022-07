Connie Muhle

September 30, 1951 – April 24, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be held in loving memory of Connie Muhle on July 26 at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Please join us at St. John's Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St. in Schuyler, to share favorite memories and stories as we laugh, cry and remember this beautiful spirit!