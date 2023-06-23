Connie Mullen

October 4, 1946 - June 20, 2023

Connie Rae Mullen passed away on June 20, 2023 at North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colorado. She was born on Oct. 4, 1946 to Ivan and Druella (Rose) Hohnstein in Hastings, Nebraska.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation on Monday, June 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Olinger Highland Mortuary in Thornton, Colorado. Services will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Broomfield, Colorado with a visitation starting at 9 a.m., rosary at 10:10 a.m. and funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27. Burial services will start 1 p.m. at Olinger Cemetery in Thornton, Colorado with a private celebration of Connie's life immediately afterwards.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Terry Hohnstein. She leaves behind her husband, Mike; two children, Timm (Carol) Mullen and Todd (Lisa) Mullen; and two grandchildren, Samantha and Taryn.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in her honor to the National Fibromyalgia Association.