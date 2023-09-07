Connie R. Kropatsch

January 14, 1950 - September 6, 2023

Connie R. Kropatsch, age 73, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Osceola with Father Joseph Miksch officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 10, at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Vigil. Interment will be in St. Mary Pilzno Cemetery.

Connie was born Jan. 14, 1950, in Columbus to Frank and Jean (Zelasney) Kula. She attended school in Silver Creek, graduating in 1968. Following high school she worked at D & L Manufacturing in Columbus for two years making car seats.

On Nov. 21, 1970, she was united in marriage to Calvin John Kropatsch at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. To this union four children were born. Connie began working at Torin Manufacturing in Columbus. She was also a farm wife and helped on the family farm where they operated a custom haying and farming business for 30 years. She co-founded Cornhusker Irrigation in Columbus along with her husband where she worked as bookkeeper and manager for 28 years. In 2008 she was diagnosed with Parkinson's and eventually retired due to the progression of her disease. In 2016 they moved into Osceola where they built a new home.

Connie was a former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan and transferred her membership to St. Vincent in Osceola when they moved to Osceola. She was active in the church and Altar Society. She looked forward to having the nuns stay at their home during summer CCD.

She enjoyed gardening, caring for her lawn and flowers and especially attending her kids and grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include her husband Calvin of Osceola; children: Amy (Dan) Theis of Osceola; Bill (Nicci) Kropatsch of Osceola; Ryan Kropatsch of Osceola; and Lisa (Darrin) Heisinger of Waverly; nine grandchildren: Caden, Emily and Addison Theis; Tanner and Eastyn Kropatsch; Hannah and Hailey Kropatsch; and Caleb and Ashlyn Heisinger; siblings: Ang Nickolite of Columbus; Pat Koza of Silver Creek; Larry (Joan) Kula of Lincoln; and Nancy (Les) Simpson of Kansas City, Missouri; brother-in-law Norman Jones of Idaho; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Jean Kula; siblings Janet Jones, Jerry Kula, Richard (Carol) Kula; brothers-in-law Richard Nickolite and Norman Koza.

Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation of Nebraska.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.